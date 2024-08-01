We will try and take Samartex to a different level – Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has expressed his goal, in collaboration with the club's management, to progress to the next stage in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

The team from Samreboi secured the Ghana Premier League championship in only their second season in the top division, granting them the chance to represent Ghana in Africa's top club tournament.



As the Timber Giants gear up for their first leg against the Cameroonian team with just 15 days left, they are intensifying their preparations. Nurudeen Amadu stated, "Since this is our debut, we are also aiming to go far. We are striving to give our best.

It won't be a simple task. However, we, along with the board, management, all stakeholders, and investors, are driven by motivation. Our objective is to elevate the team to a higher level."



The initial and return matches between Samartex and Victoria United in the first qualifying round are set for August 16 and 25, 2024. Nurudeen Amadu's squad will journey to Cameroon for the first leg before coming back home for the second leg.