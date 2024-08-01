Sports

We will try and take Samartex to a different level – Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has expressed his goal, in collaboration with the club's management, to progress to the next stage in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

