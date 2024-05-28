We will work to escape relegation - Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako

Great Olympics football team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako is confident that his team will not be relegated in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite being in the relegation zone, he believes they have a good chance of staying up with four matches left to play, including a crucial game against Dreams FC.

Awako expressed his optimism to the media, stating that they are capable of avoiding relegation and will work hard until the end to achieve their goal.



