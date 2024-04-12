We won against Asante Kotoko due to our attacking mindset - Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Nsoatreman Football Club, has emphasized that their team's aggressive approach was crucial in securing a victory against Asante Kotoko.

Nsoatreman emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium during Matchday 24.



Abdul Manaf opened the scoring, but Shadrack Addo equalized before the end of the first half.



In the second half, Abdul Rahman netted a late goal to secure all three points for Nsoatreman.



Konadu stated, "We came into the game with an attacking mindset, and the outcome reflects our style of play."

Despite conceding a goal, Nsoatreman maintained their composure, controlled possession, and executed their game plan effectively, leading to a successful outcome.



The defeat adds more pressure on Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has seen his team struggle with five losses in six games during the latter part of the season.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 10th position in the league standings with 32 points, while Nsoatreman holds the fifth spot with 37 points.



Nsoatreman FC will face Great Olympics in their next match, while Asante Kotoko will play against Dreams FC in the upcoming Matchday 25 fixtures.