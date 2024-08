Derrick Kohn, a Ghanaian defender, is confident that Werder Bremen is the ideal environment for his continued development.

The 25-year-old left-back has transferred to the German Bundesliga club on a season-long loan from Galatasaray, a team in the Turkish Süper Lig.



Additionally, there exists an option for Werder Bremen to secure Kohn's services on a permanent basis.

He expressed that discussions with key individuals played a significant role in his decision, affirming that joining Werder Bremen represents a positive progression in his career.