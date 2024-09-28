Sports

White Sox suffer record 121st defeat of season

The White Sox Have Won Only 39 Games This Season.png The White Sox have won only 39 games this season

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

The Chicago White Sox set a new modern record for the highest number of losses in a Major League Baseball season, suffering their 121st defeat in 2024. This milestone was reached following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago White Sox set a new modern record for the highest number of losses in a Major League Baseball season, suffering their 121st defeat in 2024. This milestone was reached following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Interim manager Grady Sizemore, who stepped in after the dismissal of Pedro Grifol in August, expressed disappointment, stating, "It's not the year we wanted." Pitcher Garrett Crochet added, "Obviously it sucks."



BBC