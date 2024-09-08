Who won ParalympicsGB's 124 medals in Paris?

Great Britain's Para-swimmers, including Alice Tai, contributed 18 gold medals to the team's tally

Source: BBC

At the Paris 2024 Games, ParalympicsGB secured the second position in the medal standings, amassing a total of 124 medals, which included 49 gold, 44 silver, and 31 bronze. Only China surpassed Great Britain in the medal count, achieving 94 gold, 76 silver, and 50 bronze over the 11 days of competition in the French capital.





