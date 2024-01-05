Why I took Black Stars captaincy from Asamoah Gyan - Kwasi Appiah reveals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian tactician, James Kwasi Appiah has opened up on why he took the Black Stars captaincy from Asamoah Gyan in 2019 and handed it to Andre Ayew.

Speaking to Sienu TV, the former Black Stars coach said it is because Gyan did not have the strength he used to have and was not going to start games at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“I knew that his performance could not go to the level I wanted because modern football is not about name and his strength was not that high compared to years back.



“In actual fact that was the main reason. Looking at the games he had played and personally, I don’t believe I will be the captain and I will be on the bench. The captain should be on the pitch to control things,” Coach Kwesi Appiah said.



The gaffer further disclosed that despite his concerns on the fitness of Asamoah Gyan who had not played many games in the months leading to the AFCON, he believed the veteran had something to offer.

This is why he still included the Ghana legend in his squad for the tournament.



“The reason why I took Gyan to the competition was because Gyan had helped the nation for a period of time and I said if you are not injured no matter what I will take you to the tournament and I want you to finish on that note,” Kwesi Appiah shared.



TWI NEWS