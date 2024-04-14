William Amponsah breaks 10,000m national record

William Amponsah

Source: GNA

Ghana’s prolific long-distance runner, William Amponsah, has smashed his own 10,000-metre national record after clocking an impressive 28:00:09 at the Bryan Clay Invitational event in the United States of America.

The previous national record was set by William Amponsah at the 13th African Games, where he clocked 29:50:99, placing fifth in the 10,000m race.



He won a silver medal for Ghana in the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:05:13 at the 13th African Games.



The Bryan Clay Invitational event was Amponsah’s second outdoor event for 2024, and he continues to improve on his athletic prowess at his young age.

The former Swedru School of Business student is just a minute short of the Paris Olympic qualification mark (27:00.00) and is expected to feature in other qualification events in the coming months.



Amponsah competed for Ghana at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and has won numerous marathons in Ghana, including the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon,



the Millennium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, among others.