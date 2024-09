AFC Wimbledon moved to the Cherry Red Records Stadium in 2020

Source: BBC

Newcastle's Carabao Cup third-round match against AFC Wimbledon, originally set for Tuesday, has been postponed due to flooding at the League Two team's stadium.

AFC Wimbledon reported that significant overnight rainfall led to "extensive" flooding of the River Wandle and nearby regions.

The game, which was planned to start at 19:45 BST, will be rescheduled.



