Winfried Schafer lauds local talents in Ghana Premier League

Winfried Schafer

Professional German coach, Winfried Schafer, has expressed interest in the Black Stars coaching job and has submitted his application for the role.

Schafer, who previously coached the Cameroon national team between 2001 and 2004, believes that the Ghana Premier League is a treasure trove of top talents and has expressed his intention to tap into the local talent to build a formidable national team.



The former Bundesliga player emphasized the importance of a senior team coach being in the country to monitor players and provide call-ups to those who are performing well.



Schafer has stated that he would spend a significant amount of time in Ghana to help identify and select qualified players in the league to be part of the Black Stars.

"I know the Ghana league has abundant top talents. A senior team coach needs to be in the country to monitor players and give call-ups to those performing well. I would spend much of my time in the country to help get qualified players in the league to be part of the Black Stars."



In the meantime, the FA's Black Stars coach search committee has submitted a list of reputable candidates for the job, which will be reviewed by the GFA's Executive Council, who will subsequently announce a new technical team for the Black Stars.