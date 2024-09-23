Emmanuel Antwi

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has voiced his dissatisfaction with being named Man of the Match after the team's 1-1 draw against Young Apostles at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

He highlighted that personal honors hold little value without achieving a victory for the team.



Antwi, who netted the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors, remarked, "Receiving the Man of the Match award feels insignificant when we fail to secure three points. My priority is not individual recognition; it's about contributing to the team's success. It's somewhat disappointing, but I accept it."

Young Apostles initially took the lead in the 51st minute with a goal from Daniel Lomotey, but Antwi equalized with a long-range shot in the 76th minute.



