Winning trophies shouldn’t be the benchmark for determining who’s a good coach - Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has raised concerns about the practice of solely evaluating coaches based on results. He believes that this approach is unfair and fails to consider the various factors that influence the game.

In an interview with 3Sports, the former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach expressed his frustration with the narrow perspective that many clubs and stakeholders have when assessing a coach's performance.



He emphasized that football is a complex sport, where player abilities, team dynamics, and external factors all play a role in determining the outcome of a match.

Paa Kwesi Fabin highlighted the problem of the expectation to always win, stating that winning a trophy should not be the sole measure of a coach's success.



He argued that developing players and the impact a coach has on the system should also be taken into account. Paa Kwesi Fabin, who took charge of Legon Cities this season, has seen the club currently placed 12th on the table with 35 points after 27 games.