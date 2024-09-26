Wojciech Szczesny expected to undergo Barcelona medical today – wage cut expected

Wojciech Szczesny

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick stated on Wednesday night that with only Ander Astralaga (20) and Diego Kochen (18) as backup to Inaki Pena, the team needs to bring in a more seasoned goalkeeper to provide competition. Wojciech Szczesny appears to be the frontrunner for this role.

As reported by MD, Szczesny is set to have a medical examination with Barcelona on Thursday, following his decision to return to football just a month after his retirement.

Negotiations are currently taking place between Juventus and Barcelona to finalize his salary agreement.



