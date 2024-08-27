Sports

Wolves' move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale off

Aaron Ramsdale (left) Lost His Place At Arsenal To David Raya (right).png Aaron Ramsdale (left) lost his place at Arsenal to David Raya (right)

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers' pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been terminated.

The transfer for the 26-year-old has been deemed financially unfeasible for the West Midlands club, according to information from BBC Sport.

Ramsdale is in search of regular first-team opportunities after being displaced by David Raya and may still depart from the Emirates Stadium prior to the transfer deadline on Friday. However, a transfer to Molineux appears unlikely to be revived.

Last week, Wolves submitted a loan proposal that included an option to purchase for approximately £20 million and continued discussions with Arsenal throughout the weekend.

Read full article

