Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

World food prices remain steady in August: FAO

Benefits Of Wholegrains 1200x628 Facebook 1200x628 Grain and cereal prices fell by 0.5%

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: english.news.cn

In August, global dairy prices rose while sugar prices dropped, keeping the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index almost unchanged from July.

Dairy prices increased by 2.2% due to high import demand and limited inventories in Europe and Oceania, with butter reaching a record high.

In contrast, sugar prices fell by 4.7%, driven by strong production forecasts in India and Thailand and lower fuel costs.

Grain and cereal prices, the largest part of the index, fell by 0.5% due to strong production in Argentina and the U.S., and weak demand for wheat.

Read full article

Source: english.news.cn