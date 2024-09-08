World food prices remain steady in August: FAO

Grain and cereal prices fell by 0.5%

In August, global dairy prices rose while sugar prices dropped, keeping the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index almost unchanged from July.

Dairy prices increased by 2.2% due to high import demand and limited inventories in Europe and Oceania, with butter reaching a record high.



In contrast, sugar prices fell by 4.7%, driven by strong production forecasts in India and Thailand and lower fuel costs.

Grain and cereal prices, the largest part of the index, fell by 0.5% due to strong production in Argentina and the U.S., and weak demand for wheat.



