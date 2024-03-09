Sports

Sports
Xabi Alonso provides update on Boniface's injury recovery

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen's striker, Victor Boniface

Sat, 9 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayer Leverkusen's manager, Xabi Alonso, has provided an update on Victor Boniface's injury recovery.

The 22-year-old striker has been sidelined since early January due to an adductor injury sustained during Nigeria's Abu Dhabi camp. However, Alonso has confirmed that Boniface could make his return to the squad after the international break in March.

According to reports, Boniface may feature in Bayer Leverkusen's upcoming matches against Hoffenheim or Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Despite his absence, Boniface remains the team's top scorer this season with 24 goal contributions in 23 games.
