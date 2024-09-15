Yamal scores twice as Barca maintain perfect start

Lamine Yamal has scored two goals in a La Liga match twice,

Source: BBC

Lamine Yamal netted two goals as Barcelona continued their flawless season with a commanding 4-1 victory over Girona on the road.

The 17-year-old Spanish winger struck first in the 30th minute, stealing the ball from David Lopez in his own half and skillfully chipping it over goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Just seven minutes later, Yamal added another with a calm, first-time shot from the edge of the area after Raphinha's free-kick deflected to him.



