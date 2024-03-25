Yara Ghana supports female farmers in Eastern Region with fertiliser donation

The donation is targeted at farmer groups who have been marginalized

Yara Ghana Limited has donated 3,800 bags of fertiliser to female farmers in the Eastern Region as part of its "Grow Ghana Initiative".

The donation is aimed at assisting female farmers in overcoming challenges and increasing the production of food crops such as maize and okra, among others.



The gesture is also intended to ensure the sustainability and profitability of production, enabling the female farmers to earn appreciable incomes to cater for themselves and their dependents. The donation was presented to the female farmers at the end of a two-year programme of the initiative, which started in 2022, in Koforidua.



Theresah Randolph, the Country Manager of YARA Ghana, stated that the company had committed $20 million to supply 18,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser free of charge to farmers in Ghana.

The objective of the Grow Ghana Initiative is to increase productivity for smallholder farmers.



The donation is targeted at farmer groups who have been marginalized, focusing on people whose livelihoods need support, such as women, youth in agriculture, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Each woman will receive one bag of fertiliser, with additional bags to be given periodically.



In addition to the direct investment in fertiliser production, YARA and its partners have created jobs for over 500 youths in different communities across the country. They were trained in IT portals for product traceability and information on fertiliser, supporting their interactions with farmers.