Year in Review: Ghana's 2023 Football Club of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

The year 2023 unfolded as a chapter of triumphs, surprises, and historic achievements for several football clubs.

From the prowess of Ampem Darkoa Ladies conquering continental heights to Medeama SC's historic foray into the CAF Champions League money zone, and Dreams FC's unexpected ascent to glory, each club carved its own narrative in the annals of Ghana's football history.



This year wasn't just about goals and tackles; it was a year where three clubs, each with their own distinct rhythm, composed a symphony of success, rewriting the narratives of their journeys and etching their names into the annals of Ghanaian football history.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies: Queens of the Continent



The pride of Bono East, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, emerged as the standout football club of the year 2023.

Following their FA Cup victory, the tenacious ladies not only dethroned defending champions Hasaacas Ladies to secure the Women's Premier League title but went on to conquer the WAFU B Women’s Champions League, besting Nigeria’s Delta Queens in a thrilling final.



Despite settling for a commendable 4th place finish in the CAF Women Champions League, their remarkable journey left an indelible mark on the continent.



Medeama SC: From Underdogs to Champions





In the arena of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC, the "Tarkwa boys," shed their underdog skin and emerged as triumphant champions.



Guided by the steady hand of Coach Evans Adotey, they clawed their way to the top of the table, rewriting their history by clinching their first-ever Premier League title.



Their exceptional journey extended to the continental stage, where they reached the coveted money zone of the CAF Champions League—a feat unmatched by a Ghanaian club in over a decade.



Dreams FC: Still Believing, Still Achieving





Finally, the "Still Believe" boys from Dawu also made Ghana football proud. This year, they didn't just chase dreams; they captured them.



Under the skilful guidance of Coach Karim Zito, they defied expectations and finished a commendable fourth in the Premier League, their highest ever placement.



Dreams FC, often considered an underdog in Ghana's football landscape, emerged as the dark horse, stunning giants like Hearts of Oak and securing the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The victory marked a significant milestone for the Dawu-based club, their first major trophy since ascending to the topflight.



The underdog narrative continued on the continental stage, where Dreams FC defied expectations to reach the group stage of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, showcasing resilience and skill in a campaign that surprised even their staunchest critics.



These are not just stories of three clubs; they are stories of an entire nation that breathes football.



