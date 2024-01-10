You are a piece of filth - Nigeria's Osimhen slams teammate's agent over Saudi transfer allegation

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has slammed Mamuka Jugeli the agent of his teammate Kvaratskhelia's over a comment that Osimhen would move to Saudi Arabia for money.

Osimhen labeled Jugeli as a 'piece of filth and a disgrace' and warned him not to mention his name in any conversation.



“Dear Mamuka Jugeli — you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f*ck! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”, Osimhen stated on his Instagram story.



Mamuka Jugeli in an interview with Sport1 Georgia said unlike Kvaratskhelia, who has aspirations of playing for big clubs in Europe, Osimhen will move to Saudi Arabia next summer for money.



"Osimhen? He has signed a new contract, but do you really think he will play for Napoli throughout his career? I'm saying it now, he will go to play in Saudi Arabia in the summer. Napoli increased Osimhen's contract, but Khvicha wouldn't accept a move to Arabia even if they offered him a billion euros. He would probably agree to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, or Manchester City. Khvicha has different aspirations and goals: he wants to succeed, and he's already achieving that."

Victor Osimhen, who won the 2023 CAF Player of the Year and ranked 8th in the Ballon d'Or, has been on the list of several European clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.



He extended his contract with Napoli in December 2023, signing a two-year deal with over £100 million release clause.



EE/EK



