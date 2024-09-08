“You once cheated us, you are now paying for the price” – South African trolls Ghana after Angola defeat

Angola's Milson scored the decisive goal late in the match

South African fans have trolled Ghanaians on social media after the Black Stars' 1-0 loss to Angola in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

One fan commented, "You will suffer till Jesus comes back," referencing Ghana's controversial win over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Angola's Milson scored the decisive goal late in the match at Baba Yara Stadium after a defensive error by Abdul Mumin.

Ghana will now shift focus to their next qualifier against Niger on Monday, September 9, as they aim to recover from the defeat.



