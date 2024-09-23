Young Apostles forward Daniel Lomotey satisfied with club’s overall performance in stalemate against Kotoko

Daniel Lomotey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles forward Daniel Lomotey has voiced his contentment with the team's performance after securing a draw against renowned Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko.

The Premier League newcomers managed to hold the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 tie during matchday three at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The first half concluded without any goals, as both sides battled to break the deadlock in an exciting match.



Read full article