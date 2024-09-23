Menu ›
Sports
Young Apostles forward Daniel Lomotey satisfied with club’s overall performance in stalemate against Kotoko
Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Young Apostles forward Daniel Lomotey has voiced his contentment with the team's performance after securing a draw against renowned Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko.
The Premier League newcomers managed to hold the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 tie during matchday three at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
The first half concluded without any goals, as both sides battled to break the deadlock in an exciting match.
Read full article
Source: Ghanasoccernet