Young stars & veterans - players to watch in Europa League

Williams Opens The Scoring For Spain In Euro 2024 Final.png Williams opens the scoring for Spain in Euro 2024 final

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Athletic Bilbao successfully resisted the advances of several clubs, such as Barcelona and Arsenal, to retain their talented winger.

Williams was a standout performer on the left flank for Spain's Euro 2024-winning team, scoring the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Additionally, he contributed to Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey triumph last season, bringing an end to the club's 40-year drought for trophies.

