Williams opens the scoring for Spain in Euro 2024 final

Source: BBC

Athletic Bilbao successfully resisted the advances of several clubs, such as Barcelona and Arsenal, to retain their talented winger.

Williams was a standout performer on the left flank for Spain's Euro 2024-winning team, scoring the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Additionally, he contributed to Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey triumph last season, bringing an end to the club's 40-year drought for trophies.



