Young stars & veterans - players to watch in Europa League

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Athletic Bilbao successfully resisted the advances of several clubs, such as Barcelona and Arsenal, to retain their talented winger.
Williams was a standout performer on the left flank for Spain's Euro 2024-winning team, scoring the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over England in the final.
Additionally, he contributed to Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey triumph last season, bringing an end to the club's 40-year drought for trophies.
