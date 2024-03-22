Yussif Basigi sets record as first coach to win gold medals with both Black Queens and Black Princesses

Yusif Basigi

Yussif Basigi made history in women's football by becoming the first coach to lead both the Black Queens and Black Princesses to gold medal victories in major African tournaments.

The most recent achievement occurred at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday evening, where Basigi's Black Princesses defeated Nigeria 2-1 after extra time, securing Ghana's first gold medal at the 13th African Games.



Basigi had previously led the Black Queens to success in 2015, where they clinched the gold medal by defeating Cameroon 1-0 with a late 88th-minute goal from Portia Boakye.

His appointment as head coach of the Ghana Women's U-20 national team on 14 December 2022 further solidifies his impact on women's football in Ghana.