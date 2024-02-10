Zenith Bank and African Guarantee Fund join forces to boost MSMEs in Ghana

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, MD of Zenith Bank (right) and Mr. Bendjin Kpeglo, AGF West Africa MD (left)

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has forged a strategic risk-sharing partnership with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) to enhance funding accessibility for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana, with a special focus on green businesses and women-owned/led enterprises.

Recognizing the challenges MSMEs face in obtaining loans, this collaboration introduces tailored financial products and services designed to address the unique needs of these businesses, promoting their growth and success.



The partnership involves AGF providing partial guarantees on loans issued by Zenith Bank Ghana, reducing the bank’s risk and facilitating easier qualification for MSMEs seeking funding.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zenith Bank Ghana's CEO, Henry Onwuzurigbo, highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses. He expressed enthusiasm about reaching more businesses, especially those owned by women and those committed to sustainability.



The collaboration leverages the African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, offering a specialized guarantee facility for women-owned and women-led businesses known as "AFAWA Guarantee for Growth." This aligns with Zenith Bank's Z-Woman loan product, aiming to bridge financial gaps for WSMEs.

Beyond financial support, the partnership emphasizes the importance of sustainability, benefiting businesses in green sectors. MSMEs in renewable energy, eco-tourism, and sustainable agriculture will receive increased financing backed by AGF’s Green Guarantee Facility.



In addition to financial assistance, Zenith Bank and AGF are committed to empowering MSMEs through training workshops on financial literacy, business management, and sustainable practices. These initiatives aim to equip MSMEs with the skills and knowledge needed for effective market navigation and business operations.



The partnership builds upon Zenith Bank’s longstanding dedication to supporting MSMEs in Ghana, showcasing its commitment to fostering an environment where these businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economy.



Together, Zenith Bank Ghana and AGF are creating a robust ecosystem to empower MSMEs in Ghana, enabling them to overcome challenges, unlock their full potential, and play a significant role in driving economic growth and prosperity.