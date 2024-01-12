Zenith Bank opens new branch at Madina

The new branch opening is in line with the Bank’s commitment to increase accessibility

Source: Zenith Bank Ghana

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has opened a new branch in one of the busiest districts in Accra, Madina.

The branch which is the 41st business location to be opened by the Bank since its establishment in 2005 would serve the people of Madina and its surrounding communities.



The new branch opening is in line with the Bank’s commitment to increase accessibility and bring banking closer to all and sundry.



At a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday January 9, 2024, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Henry Onwuzurigbo said the Bank had been consistent in expanding its operations and increasing its branch network to properly serve the Ghanaian market since its establishment 18 years ago.



“From a branch network of one (1) in September 2005, Zenith Bank Ghana today has 41 business locations across the country.”



On product offering, the MD/CEO said the Bank has a firm belief in constant and unending innovation which defines its approach to business. “As a Bank we look out for ways and new innovations to make the businesses of our customers even easier and better with our tailor-made products and services which seek to serve all your business needs.”

The MD/CEO further stated that aside the Bank’s main priority of catering to the financial needs of customers and the general public, the Bank was also committed to cultivating very meaningful relationships and partnerships with customers, and more specifically with the people of Madina and its surrounding areas.



He again assured customers, of the Bank's commitment to their success using technology, a devoted workforce, and custom-made products and solutions such as the Zenith SME Account and Zenith SME Business Card recently introduced to the Ghanaian populace for Small and Medium Enterprises as well as Small Corporates.



“We do not intend to stop here but to expand our branch network and product and service offerings to enable us reach many Ghanaians in different parts of the country and satisfy their unique financial needs,” he added.



The Zenith Brand Image



The Reverend Minister of the Bethany Methodist Church, Rev. Maxwell Obeng, who gave a short exhortation during the opening urged staff of the Bank to work wholeheartedly and be good representatives of God and the Zenith brand.

He encouraged staff to be customer-oriented and empathetic treating all equally and with respect.



“You must endeavour to always work as a team by encouraging each other and maintaining good energy which would cause the business to thrive,” the Rev. Minister said.



The Assistant Superintendent of the Madina District Police Command, ASP Precious Agbernowu also urged staff to be vigilant and security conscious.



“The security of all is a shared responsibility and it starts with you. Every staff should be vigilant and always be on the lookout for people who might serve as a threat,” he said.



The Zenith Bank Madina Branch Manager, Maame Dufie Duah expressed appreciation to all who made the branch opening a success and assured all of an exceptional banking experience.

Also present at the ceremony, were Mr. Clifford Mensah, Executive Director of Zenith Bank Ghana and other Management staff of the Bank.



Special guests at the event also included, Sheik Salman - Chief Imam - Madina West Zongo, ASP Precious Agbenorwu - District Commander, Ghana Police Service - Madina, ASP Emmanuel Commey - District CID Officer – Madina and Manye Mashie Taayoo - Market Queen of Madina, as well as other community members.



Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, headquartered in Nigeria with presence in other West African Countries, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. It is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.