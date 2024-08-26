was very happy for Jordan Ayew when he netted his hat-trick against Central African Republic – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, expressed his joy for striker Jordan Ayew following his impressive hat-trick in the recent match against the Central African Republic.

The coach acknowledged that while Ayew occasionally faces criticism for his goal-scoring record, his overall contributions to the national team are invaluable.



In an interview with FIFA, Coach Addo commended Ayew for his unwavering discipline and commitment to the Black Stars. "All the players hold him in high regard.

He consistently demonstrates discipline and a strong dedication to the national team, which is essential. Although some may overlook his efforts when he does not score, he excels in other areas, particularly in defensive duties—closing spaces, winning duels, and applying pressure.



Even in the absence of goals, his value is recognized by myself and other coaches. I was truly pleased to see him find the back of the net," stated Coach Otto Addo.



