10% charge on lotto, betting, other game of chance winnings to fully commence in January – GRA

File photo

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says the National Lottery Authority, Private Lotto Operators and operators of other game of chance platforms will effective January 1, 2023, fully commence the deduction of a 10% withholding tax on all gross winnings.

This, according to GRA, follows the expiration of a six-month moratorium granted the NLA and PLOs to fully prepare for the implementation of the Income Tax (Amendment (Act, 2023 (Act 1094).



GRA in a statement emphasised that failure on the part of operators to comply with the deduction will be an offense against the tax laws of Ghana which attracts sanctions according to the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915).



Read the full statement by GRA below:





GA/SARA