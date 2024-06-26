100+ jobs to be created through Green Business competitions programme

Over 100 jobs are to be created through the “Green Business Competitions” programme, which was recently launched by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) in collaboration with German Development Cooperation. As part of this two-phased programme, 30 Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) from sectors such as renewable energy, waste management, water management and sustainable agriculture have been inducted.

For the next six months, these MSMEs will receive comprehensive advisory services, technical assistance, and financial support. This initiative aims to drive innovation and create green jobs across five regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo. In this way, the German Cooperation is emphasising its commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and sustainability in the Ghanaian economic landscape. Notably, 69.1% of the population in these areas is engaged in agriculture, with cashew cultivation being a significant activity in the Bono and Ahafo regions, covering 63,234 hectares.



MSMEs provide over 80% of global manpower and are a major contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In Ghana, the MSME sector is estimated to employ more than 80% of the workforce and generates over 70% of GDP. Despite the significant contributions of MSMEs to the Ghanaian economy, the sector is faced with many challenges. These constraints include limited access to credit facilities, equipment and technology, high borrowing costs, lack of trained employees, lack of management capacity, and lack of access to the market.



“This programme is a testament to our dedication to fostering a resilient green economy in Ghana. By supporting these MSMEs, we are not only creating jobs but also encouraging sustainable business practices that will benefit the environment and the economy,” said Benjamin Attigah, from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), which is implementing the programme on behalf of the German Government.

The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), an institute of Ashesi University, serves as the implementing partner for the programme. GCIC leverages its expertise in nurturing startups and scaling enterprises within the green economy by providing business advisory services, technical support, market access, and financial assistance.



“At GCIC, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the green economy. This programme is a perfect example of how we can provide the necessary support to ensure these enterprises not only survive but also scale successfully,” stated Ruka Sanusi, Executive Director of GCIC. She encouraged the entrepreneurs to utilize the support provided beyond the initial grant to grow their businesses effectively.



The Green Business Competition for MSMEs marks a significant advancement towards sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship in Ghana. As these MSMEs innovate within a green economy framework, they become catalysts for positive change, propelling the nation towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This effort aligns with the government’s vision to promote value addition through processing and manufacturing, which holds promise for these five regions and beyond.