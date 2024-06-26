Business

100+ jobs to be created through Green Business competitions programme

Benjamin Attigah 1 Benjamin Attigah

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Over 100 jobs are to be created through the “Green Business Competitions” programme, which was recently launched by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) in collaboration with German Development Cooperation. As part of this two-phased programme, 30 Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) from sectors such as renewable energy, waste management, water management and sustainable agriculture have been inducted.

