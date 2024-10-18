20 Startups and Scaleups to pitch at AFA@11

The panel after the discussions

Chanzo Capital, in partnership with Startup Bootcamp Africa, MEST Africa, ANTLER, iHub, and GrowthAfrica, has selected ten startups and ten scaleups from various African countries to pitch at the 11th Angel Fair Africa on November 7-8, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event will focus on startups seeking early-stage funding and scaleups needing growth capital. The ventures have completed programs like the Spark Accelerator and MEST Africa Challenge.

The event, hosted at Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Center (TRIFIC), will also include a boot camp from November 4-6 to prepare participants for the pitch.



