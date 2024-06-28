2024 Africa Energy Forum: NAPO calls for global investment in sector

Ghana's Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly referred to as NAPO, has appealed to international energy leaders and experts to invest in Ghana's energy sector during his address at the 2024 Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona, Spain.

The forum, held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, provided a platform for NAPO to underscore Ghana's commitment to sustainable energy development and economic growth.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized Ghana's potential in renewable energy, energy access improvements, and modernizing the energy grid. These efforts are crucial to meeting the energy demands of Ghana's expanding population, burgeoning business centers, and industrial growth.



He stressed the need for significant investments to unlock these potentials, enhance energy security, and elevate citizens' quality of life.



At the ministerial roundtable, Dr. Prempeh joined fellow African Energy Ministers in discussions themed "Energy Systems for the Future," focusing on aligning Africa's energy needs with global sustainable development goals.

He also engaged with the UK Trade Commissioner for Africa and energy sector leaders to strategize on attracting investments under initiatives like the Powering Africa program.



On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Prempeh met with senior officials from the World Bank to discuss collaborative efforts towards achieving a stable and efficient energy sector in Ghana. He participated in panel discussions highlighting the critical role of natural gas in Africa's industrialization amidst global energy transitions.



Ghana aims to position itself as a preferred destination for energy investments, leveraging its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and increasing energy demands.



By harnessing its renewable energy resources, Ghana seeks to set a benchmark for sustainable energy development across Africa, demonstrating its commitment to global energy goals showcased at the Africa Energy Forum as a crucial milestone in these efforts.



