2024 World Shea Expo inaugurated to advance shea value chain

The inauguration 2024 World Shea Expo in Tamale

Source: GNA

The 2024 World Shea Expo was inaugurated in Tamale, focusing on maximizing opportunities in the shea industry through collaboration.

Led by Savannah Golden Tree Limited and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the event, themed “Shea Sustainability Expo 2024: Nurturing Growth, Empowering Communities,” involved partnerships with organizations like UNDP, USAID, and GEPA.



The Expo gathered stakeholders across the shea value chain to promote inclusive growth, gender equality, and environmental sustainability. Highlighted were market access, value addition, and innovation. Selected products will be showcased at the Canada Africa Trade and Innovation Expo 2024.

The Expo emphasized government and stakeholder support for the industry's advancement.



Read full article