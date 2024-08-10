2024 World Shea Expo opens in Tamale

Bawumia emphasized the importance of meeting quality standards

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a minimum producer price of GH₵4.74 per kilogram for shea nuts for the 2024 season.

Speaking at the World Shea Expo in Tamale, Bawumia emphasized the importance of meeting quality standards, such as low moisture and free fatty acid content, to secure this price.



The expo, organized by various stakeholders including the Global Shea Alliance and Ghana Cocoa Board, aims to highlight innovations in the shea industry and empower producers, particularly women.

The government is committed to promoting sustainable practices, gender equality, and market access to strengthen the shea industry's economic impact.



