AGOA remains cornerstone of U.S. trade and investment with Sub-Saharan Africa

Agoa 2 The 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Ms. Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, reaffirmed the significance of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in the U.S.-Africa trade relationship, highlighting its positive impact over 24 years, including job creation and business opportunities.

At the 21st AGOA Forum, discussions focused on modernizing AGOA for a sustainable future, with an emphasis on regional integration and high-standard investments. With AGOA set to expire in 2025, there is a push for early reauthorization.

Ms. Joy Basu emphasized the Biden-Harris administration's support for AGOA's continuation and enhancement, particularly in the agricultural sector, to boost U.S.-Africa trade.

