Absa Bank launches ‘Change Your Story’ campaign, offers customers the chance to win GHS800,000

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has introduced the “Change Your Story” campaign, an innovative initiative aimed at rewarding customers for using their cards and embracing digital banking solutions. Starting from 1 July 2024, the campaign offers substantial cash prizes and aims to foster greater convenience and financial flexibility.

Participants in the “Change Your Story” campaign stand a chance to win GHS40,000 every month, from July to October 2024. Each month, five customers will win GHS40,000 each, a total of GHS200,000 monthly. By using their Absa Debit or Credit Cards for 10 or more transactions, customers gain multiple entries, boosting their chances of winning substantial cash prizes. Absa Bank is leveraging the National Lotteries Authority’s Caritas platform to ensure transparency and fairness.



Beyond rewarding customers, the “Change Your Story” campaign seeks to bridge the gap in digital banking among Ghanaians, promoting a shift from traditional banking methods to secure, convenient, and user-friendly digital and card transactions. The campaign is part of Absa’s broader effort to drive financial inclusion and elevate customer experiences.

Mr Kobla Nyaletey, Executive Director, Retail and Business Banking at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, emphasised the campaign’s alignment with Absa Bank’s mission to redefine banking in Ghana. “With ‘Change Your Story,’ we are offering a rewarding experience that promises new possibilities for every customer. This campaign is one of our many steps towards building a more inclusive financial ecosystem where every transaction can transform lives.”



He invited all current and prospective customers to participate in the campaign by signing up for an Absa Card and using it for their day-to-day transactions.