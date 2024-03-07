Academic City host top companies for career fair

Students of Academic City University College

Academic City University College marked another milestone in its commitment to preparing students for the professional world by hosting over 50 top multinational and indigenous companies for its 2024 Career Fair.

The fair provided an excellent opportunity for the university’s highly-skilled students to learn more about the job market and connect with employers who are actively seeking the right candidates for internship recruitment opportunities.



Since the inaugural fair in 2019, our graduates’ employment rate and the availability of internship opportunities for current students have been positive. Presently, the university’s statistics show that 94% of graduated students are currently employed or pursuing advanced education.



This success is attributed to the proactive initiatives spearheaded by the Career Services Department, offering a range of career counseling and job-readiness programs to ensure students are well-prepared and capable of effectively communicating their skills to potential employers.



In addition to meeting with potential employers, students also participated in career-related workshops. These sessions are designed to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their job search and future careers.



Academic City remains focused on providing world-class education that aligns with industry expectations. The university’s rigorous and cutting-edge curriculum guarantees that its graduates are prepared to face complex issues, promote innovation, and make a positive impact in their respective fields.

Mr. Emmanuel Woyome, Career Services Manager at Academic City, expressed excitement about the number and calibre of companies that participated in the fair. He emphasised the significance of internships within the university curriculum, making the career fair an integral part of the university’s activities.



“I was pleased to see students actively engaging employers for internships, part-time jobs, and full-time employment. Our graduates are equipped with the right tools and mindset to excel in the job market,” he added.



Beata Nhyira Ackun, a level 300 Computer Engineering student, remarked, “There are numerous opportunities, and it was great speaking to employers. Our Career Services does an excellent job connecting with employers. I am hopeful to secure a job right after school.”



Recruiters were impressed by the students’ intelligence and readiness to excel in their chosen fields of work when provided with opportunities.