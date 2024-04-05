Access Bank Ghana surpasses GH¢1bn PBT mark for first time

Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Ghana surpassed GH¢1billion in profit before tax (PBT) for the first time in the fiscal year ending 2023.

This feat, the bank stated, underscores its dedication to excellence and its adeptness in navigating complex economic environments.



The bank’s financial performance for 2023 reflects growth across various metrics.



During the year under review, its total operating revenue witnessed a surge of 40 percent, reaching GH¢1.6billion from GH¢1.15billion in 2022.



Similarly, total assets appreciated by 22.3 percent to GH¢12.3billion in 2023, compared to GH¢10.06billion in the previous year.



Attributing this success to the enduring trust and confidence bestowed upon the bank by its valued customers and other stakeholders, Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, stressed the lender’s strategic focus on diversification, innovation and exceptional customer service.

This strategic thrust is designed to address evolving customer needs while maintaining a disciplined approach to expansion and business operations, he explained.



The MD argued that the growth trajectory reinforces Access Bank’s financial stability and its ability to empower various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Mr. Olatunji reiterated Access Bank’s dedication to excellence in both retail and wholesale banking sectors.



He also highlighted strategic initiatives such as credit card offerings, SME financing and the establishment of strategic desks, catering for priority segments like the French and Lebanese communities.



These initiatives are instrumental in advancing Access Bank’s strategic growth agenda and solidifying its position as the Most Respected Bank in Ghana, the MD added.

Providing further insights, Akosua Biama Aboagye, Chief Finance Officer at Access Bank, said the results align seamlessly with the bank’s long-term strategic growth objectives.



She highlighted Access Bank’s ongoing investments in key operational areas to enhance efficiency, service quality and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.



Operating through a comprehensive network of 55 branches nationwide, Access Bank remains dedicated to serving diverse customer segments across more than 10 regions with innovative and adaptable banking solutions, she added.



The bank’s commitment to excellence has garnered prestigious accolades, including Best Bank from the Euromoney Awards and Global Finance Awards, solidifying its position as a leading advocate for SMEs and a leader at the forefront of the sustainable finance drive.



“Access Bank’s remarkable financial performance in 2023 serves as a testament to its resilience, agility and unwavering commitment to driving economic growth and fostering financial inclusion throughout Ghana,” the bank noted.