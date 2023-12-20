Adopt world-class standards in corporate governance - IoD-Ghana president urges businesses

President of the Institute of Directors Ghana, Angela Carmen Appiah has urged members of professional organizations and businesses to continually adopt measures aimed at ensuring their businesses remain resolute and resilient.

She believes that the current economic climate calls for systems and structures to be put in place towards propelling the right corporate governance measures in managing risks and addressing them.



Delivering remarks at a conference held on the Draft Model Gender Workplace Policy in Accra on December 19, the IoD president urged leaders of professional organizations to thoroughly plan in order to avert failure on the part of most businesses once risks emerge.



“Whatever that businesses is, you must be able to appreciate the risks and manage them…failing to plan is equivalent to planning to fail,” Angela Appiah advised.



She also highlighted on the role the Institute of Directors plays which is to champion director professionalism and development through good corporate governance for the benefit of organizations, stakeholders and the prosperity of Ghana.



Angela Appiah added that the IoD-Ghana remains committed to recognizing and unlocking member potential through the provision of world-class learning opportunities, knowledge sharing, networking, mentorship and promotion of world-class standards in Corporate Governance.





MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



