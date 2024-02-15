Africa Finance Corporation appoints Emeka Emuwa as Chairman of Board of Directors

Mr. Emeka Emuwa

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the foremost provider of instrumental infrastructure solutions on the continent, has announced the appointment of Mr. Emeka Emuwa as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Emuwa brings an extensive background, spanning over three decades in leading and transforming banking institutions across Africa.



Having completed a distinguished 25-year career with Citibank, where he served as the Country Officer and Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr. Emuwa later assumed the role of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria.



In this capacity, he successfully oversaw the transformation of the bank, restoring it to a position of credibility and strength within Nigeria's financial landscape.



Mr. Emuwa, who has been a member of AFC's Board since 2015, previously chaired the Board Risk and Investment Committee and served as a member of the Board Nominations and Governance Committee.



Additionally, he holds the position of Chairman at Tangerine Financial (U.K.), the holding company for a financial services group offering insurance and pensions solutions across Africa.

His appointment as Chairman comes at a strategic time for AFC as the corporation rapidly expands operations and builds international collaborations. Mr. Emuwa's wealth of experience positions him well to guide AFC's future strategy and growth aspirations.



Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC, expressed confidence in Mr. Emuwa's ability to contribute significantly to the corporation's transformation. Zubairu stated, "Mr. Emuwa’s considerable experience, insightful perspectives, and immense dedication to Africa’s development seamlessly align with our mission."



In response to his appointment, Mr. Emuwa expressed deep honor, prioritising his commitment to advancing AFC's mission. He remarked, "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board, management, and all stakeholders to advance AFC's mission and strengthen its role as a driving force for economic growth and infrastructure development on the African continent."



AFC, recognized for its mission to accelerate development impact and foster industrialization across Africa, has become a major investor in renewable energy on the continent.



The corporation's leadership in wind power projects and the development of special economic zones demonstrates its commitment to economic diversification and infrastructure development. With an A3 rating from Moody’s, AFC has successfully raised capital from global markets, working alongside African domestic capital to advance the continent's industrial and infrastructure base.