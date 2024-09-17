Africa mourns the loss of Herman Chinery-Hesse, ‘The Bill Gates of Africa’

Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse, the trailblazing Ghanaian tech entrepreneur and founder of theSOFTtribe, has passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday evening.

Aged 61, Herman Chinery-Hesse leaves behind an enduring legacy as one of Africa’s foremost innovators in technology, often likened to “the Bill Gates of Africa.”



His passing marks the end of an era for Ghana’s tech landscape, which he helped shape through his visionary leadership and groundbreaking contributions.



Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1963, Chinery-Hesse’s journey began with his founding of theSOFTtribe in 1991, Ghana’s oldest and largest software company.



Under his leadership, the company played a vital role in the country's digital transformation, introducing various innovative technologies such as government payroll solutions and national utility billing platforms. His contributions placed Ghana on the global map as a center for tech innovation in Africa.

Beyond his work in software, Chinery-Hesse was deeply committed to amplifying African voices. He spearheaded the “African Echoes” project, which produced African audiobooks for a global audience, giving the continent’s stories a platform.



Additionally, he contributed to Ghana’s judiciary system as an assessor for the Commercial Courts, showcasing his dedication to the nation's growth.



Chinery-Hesse’s influence was felt far beyond Ghana. A graduate of Mfantsipim School, Texas State University, and a TED Fellow, he became a sought-after speaker at elite institutions such as Oxford, Harvard, and Wharton.



His achievements in technology earned him global recognition, with features in major outlets like CNN, BBC, and Al Jazeera. His passing leaves a void in the tech world, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations.



