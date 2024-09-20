Africa remittance conference UK scheduled for Sept. 21

CEO Dennis Tawiah emphasized the conference's role in addressing poverty and economic growth

The Africa Remittance Conference UK 2024, themed “Leveraging Fintech and Banking Partnership for Growth,” will take place on September 21, 2024, at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel in London.

Organized by Akwaaba UK in collaboration with Emergent, OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, and Unity Link, this event aims to enhance growth in the remittance sector.

CEO Dennis Tawiah emphasized the conference's role in addressing poverty and promoting economic growth. Attendees will gain insights into new trends, engage in networking sessions, and participate in discussions on developing the industry and innovative fintech solutions.



