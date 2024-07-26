Africa’s largest rooftop solar plant inaugurated in Tema

The solar power generated will serve clients in the Tema Free Zone Enclave

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghana has advanced its renewable energy ambitions with the inauguration of a 16.82 MW rooftop photovoltaic solar plant in Tema, the largest of its kind in Africa, built at a cost of $17 million by LMI Holding Company Limited.

The solar power generated will serve clients in the Tema Free Zone Enclave, projecting 24.7 GWh annually.



Funded by the International Finance Corporation, the project aligns with government energy goals and enhances energy security.

LMI plans to expand to 1000 MW by 2030, with a significant investment in a new solar park at Dawa, supported by a $110 million IFC facility.



