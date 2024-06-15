Agrihouse Foundation launches Women in Agribusiness training and awards

Launch of the old in Soil Awards

Source: GNA

The Women in Food and Agric Leadership Training Forum (WOFAGRIC) and the Gold in Soil Awards (GISA) have been launched in Accra, Ghana.

The events aim to support women in agriculture, provide training and resources, and acknowledge their contributions to the industry.



The forum will take place in July 2024, and applications are being accepted for 17 award categories.

The initiative has already empowered over 6,000 women in the past five years.



