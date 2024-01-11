Aliko Dangote reclaims top spot as Africa's richest man

Aliko Dangote is Africa's wealthiest person

Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has reclaimed his spot as the richest person in Africa, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires.

This comes after South African business tycoon, Johann Rupert, in the first week of January 2024 moved to the top spot on Forbes Africa's billionaire list, taking the position from Aliko Dangote.



As of January 8, 2024, the ranking showed Dangote’s net worth improved by $100 million to $10.1 billion while Rupert’s net worth as of January 8 was $10 billion, down from $10.7 billion as of January 30, 2023.



Aliko Dangote, who is owner and founder of Dangote Group, also outperformed his five African billionaire peers as his wealth grew in the first week of 2024, while that of others declined, according to the Bloomberg Top 500 Billionaires Index.



Analysis of the index shows that from January 2 to 5, Dangote’s net worth rose by $239 million to $15.3 billion, while other African billionaires lost a combined $1.25 billion.



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page.



The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.



Meanwhile, the Dangote Group, is ranked 191st on the Forbes list, while Johann Rupert’s business is ranked 197th worldwide.



