Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

All set for 2024 Ghana International Petroleum Conference

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) 112 National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2024 Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GHIPCon) is set to take place from July 17-18, 2024, at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live