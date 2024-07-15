All set for 2024 Ghana International Petroleum Conference

The 2024 Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GHIPCon) is set to take place from July 17-18, 2024, at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

Organized by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, GHIPCon 2024 is poised to deliver a comprehensive and impactful program.



Held under the theme, “The Petroleum Downstream: Building a Future for Growth, Efficiency, and Sustainability,” GHIPCon 2024 aims to address critical issues and explore opportunities within the petroleum downstream sector. The event will feature a robust line-up of speakers, including the Vice President of Ghana, who will deliver the keynote address, the Minister of Energy, and the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



“The Ghana International Petroleum Conference is a pivotal event for our industry,” said Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). “It provides an unparalleled platform for stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and drive sustainable growth within the petroleum downstream sector.



“We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages dialogue and the sharing of best practices, ensuring that Ghana remains at the forefront of industry advancements.” He added.



An integral part of GHIPCon 2024 is the extensive exhibition, showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in the petroleum industry. Exhibitors will present cutting-edge technologies and solutions designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability within the sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, explore potential collaborations, and gain insights into the future of the petroleum downstream industry.

Ghana Downstream Dinner & Awards



The conference will culminate in a grand finale on July 19, 2024, with the Ghana Downstream Dinner & Awards. The gala night will celebrate excellence within the industry, recognizing companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the petroleum downstream sector in Ghana. The most anticipated award of the night will honor the company that has demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation over the past year.



With just days to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be an enlightening and impactful event. GHIPCon 2024 is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, including government officials, industry executives, investors, and academia, all converging to discuss and strategize on the future of Ghana’s petroleum industry.



The organizers of GHIPCon 2024 have ensured that all necessary preparations are in place to deliver a seamless and engaging conference experience. From thought-provoking panel discussions to interactive workshops and networking sessions, attendees can look forward to a comprehensive and enriching program.



As Ghana continues to position itself as a key player in the global petroleum industry, GHIPCon 2024 provides an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation. The outcomes of this conference will undoubtedly influence policy decisions and drive sustainable growth within the sector.