An independent governance needful for West African Power Pool success – Elikplim Apetorgbor

Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG) Dr Elikplim Apetorgbor

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor criticizes the governance structure of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), which favors state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over private sector players, stifling competition and investment.

He highlights the need for reforms, including the establishment of an Independent System Operator (ISO) and a balanced board to promote fair competition and private sector participation.



Successful models like Europe's ENTSO-E and the U.S.'s PJM Interconnection demonstrate the benefits of independent governance.

For Ghana, WAPP offers a platform to address energy challenges, but reform is essential for it to succeed in enhancing energy security and regional integration.



