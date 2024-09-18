Apple Watch Series 10 review: an Ultra sleek package

Latest Apple wearable, a smart watch review

Source: theverge

The Series 10 bets big on a larger display and a more wearable design. As far as iterative updates go, that’s a savvy choice.

The Series 10 bets big on a larger display and a more wearable design. As far as iterative updates go, that’s a savvy choice. The Apple Watch is 10 years old. That’s an incredible milestone in the gadget world — and rarer still when it comes to wearables. Part of me thought Apple might pull out all the stops and do something with a lot of fanfare to commemorate the occasion. Instead, the Apple Watch Series 10 is another steady, incremental refinement in a long line of steady, incremental refinements.





Read full article