Atlantic Lithium resumes operations after fatal accident

Atlantic Lithium Limited has announced it has received authorization to resume operations following a fatal accident at its project site last week.

The authorization was granted after the Minerals Commission conducted an investigation into the incident with the company's full cooperation, as stated by Atlantic Lithium.



Despite the green light to continue, the company plans to proceed cautiously, adhering to the recommendations provided by the Minerals Commission.

Additionally, Atlantic Lithium has applied for a mining lease for the project, and the application is currently being processed by Parliament for ratification.



