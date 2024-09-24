Ayobami Akindipe: The young king in Nigeria’s real estate

Ayobami Akindipe, a 27-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur, overcame numerous challenges, including dropping out of school, to become a prominent real estate developer.

Starting from photography and various small jobs, he founded Ace Real Estate Development Limited in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.



His company has since delivered multiple housing projects across Lagos and Abuja, with a focus on luxury and sustainability.

Ayobami’s vision includes creating smart, eco-friendly cities. He also launched Ace Academy, training over 20,000 youths in real estate.



Recognized for his achievements, Ayobami continues to drive innovation in Nigeria's real estate sector.



Read full article