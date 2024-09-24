Business

Ayobami Akindipe: The young king in Nigeria’s real estate

Ayobami Akindipe: The young king in Nigeria's real estate

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Ayobami Akindipe, a 27-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur, overcame numerous challenges, including dropping out of school, to become a prominent real estate developer.

Starting from photography and various small jobs, he founded Ace Real Estate Development Limited in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His company has since delivered multiple housing projects across Lagos and Abuja, with a focus on luxury and sustainability.

Ayobami’s vision includes creating smart, eco-friendly cities. He also launched Ace Academy, training over 20,000 youths in real estate.

Recognized for his achievements, Ayobami continues to drive innovation in Nigeria's real estate sector.

