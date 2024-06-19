Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

Back trade petitions with data at firm, industry levels — GITC

Apenkro Maxwell Apenkro, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of GITC

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Maxwell Apenkro, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC), has urged industry players to support their petitions against unfair trade practices with firm-level data.

He emphasized that data is crucial for the Commission to make informed recommendations.

The GITC outlined the stages of filing a petition, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) announced plans to reform investment legislation to eliminate barriers and promote investment.

The forum aimed to promote fair market practices, address challenges, and gather feedback from investors to guide future policies.

Read full article

Source: GNA